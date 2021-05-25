[MAY 25, 2021] FORT WAYNE, IN – Erin’s House for Grieving Children is hosting their first-ever FUEL HOPE Tahoe Giveaway in partnership with Summit City Chevrolet. The winner of the FUEL HOPE Tahoe Giveaway will drive off in a brand-new 2021 Chevy Tahoe LT that is not only beautifully designed, but highly functional and spacious as well. This premier SUV has approximate retail value of $63,685.
Every entry purchased helps fuel hope in the hearts of grieving children and teens by enabling Erin’s House to provide peer-support services without ever charging families a fee.
“Grief is a deep internal distress caused by the loss of a loved one. Children and teenagers grieve differently when compared to adults as they often seem unconcerned and move on with their daily activities unaware of the future bursts of grief which lie ahead,” said Jane DeHaven, owner of Summit City Chevrolet. “Erin’s House provides the space they need to process each stage transforming internalized grief into active mourning. Summit City Chevrolet is delighted to partner with Erin’s House to empower children to adjust to life after such a devastating loss.”
Entries for the FUEL HOPE Tahoe Giveaway can be purchased starting at $25 for 12 entries with multiple ticket levels to choose from. All net proceeds will benefit Erin’s House. Your purchase is a donation to Erin’s House for Grieving Children, recognized as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. Consult with your tax professional to determine if your donation is tax-deductible.
To participate, entrants can visit ErinsHouse.org/fuel-hope to purchase entries by November 12, 2021 at 11:59 P.M. EST.
The Grand-Prize Winner will be announced on November 18, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. EST which is also Children’s Grief Awareness Day.
Special thanks to Platinum Sponsor – Summit City Chevrolet and Gold Sponsors – Sweetwater and Chuck & Lisa Surack.
About Erin’s House for Grieving Children
At Erin’s House, we know that grief can cause children and teens to feel isolated and different from their peers. We provide them with a safe space that promotes a sense of belonging and encourages healing.
For nearly 28 years, Erin’s House for Grieving Children has delivered programs to help support grieving youth in our regional community. To date, the organization has served more than 25,000 individuals throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. All Erin’s House services are offered at no cost to families.
Together, we can build hope and heal hearts. Learn more at ErinsHouse.org.
