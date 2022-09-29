FWMOA CCHS students display art for Ohki

The Columbia City High School students pose with the display they created to honor Shinzo Ohki. Pictured on the left: Ava Adams, Ben White, Mason Staub, Ava Ward, Kadance Parke and Lindsey Taylor. On the right: Reagan Oldfather, Teeghun Miller, Breanna Taylor, Taylor Bock, Sariah Arnold and Eleanor Schmitt.

 Contributed

COLUMBIA CITY — Fort Wayne Museum of Art will host artwork from Whitley County Consolidated Schools (WCCS) students for the first time Sept. 24 through Nov. 13, honoring Shinzo Ohki.

The Eagle Tech Academy students from Columbia City High School have committed to creating and exhibiting artwork for Dia de los Muertos or The Day of the Dead to honor Mr. Shinzo Ohki. The 12 students have planned and crafted an altar to celebrate the life of Shinzo Ohki and bring attention to Whitley County. They set up their art on September 21, with a field trip to The Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

