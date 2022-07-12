COLUMBIA CITY — Shouts of joy filled the room Monday evening when Melanie Gebhart was announced as this year’s Miss Whitley County.
The scholarship program took place in the First Church of God and saw 12 young ladies vying for the title.
Gebhart expressed being overwhelmed at being named.
“It’s amazing. I’ve been doing this for three years now,” she said. “It feels like all my dreams came true.”
With the win, Gebhart received a $1,000 scholarship, several prizes and a chance to represent Whitley County at the state event. She will also be a familiar face around the county, passing out awards at the fair and representing the community at a number of events in the next year.
“I’m excited for fair, working with my littles. I can’t wait,” Gebhart said.
It was all of these things that 2021 Miss Whitley County Delaney Stahl said were highlights for her, and she reflected on it all in a final address that evening.
“To me, getting to be Miss Whitley County this past year was another huge answer to prayer. I wasn’t specifically praying ‘Lord, make me Miss Whitley County’,” said Stahl. “I truly did the pageant for fun and to grow myself in the experience, but God had other plans and I am so thankful for that. Throughout the fair week, the parades, meeting so many people in my community and other communities, my absolute favorite part of the opportunity was getting to be with the people.”
Stahl added, “I believe each of us have pieces in our lives that will all add up to lead us to where we are going in the future. I know God would not have blessed me with this opportunity if he didn’t have a divine plan for it, and I truly believe that is the same design for each of you.”
She thanked her family, extended family and friends for their support, as well as her sponsors, program coordinator Jessica Geiger, her court and all those along the way that have helped or supported her throughout her time as Miss Whitley County. Stahl concluded her speech by saying, “I pray you know how loved you are. You are important. You are special. Your life has meaning and purpose. You are worth getting to know. You are cool. You have worked hard to get to where you are and I am proud of you. I just hope you keep on living each and every day seeking joy in every circumstance, finding the light in the dark places, be the good in the world, speak life into others, walk in confidence and smile as much as you can.”
Gebhart will be joined by her court, along with the winners of the Little Miss Whitley County program that also took place Monday evening.
Gebhart won an additional $100 after being selected as Miss Congeniality. The People’s Choice award and a $100 scholarship went to Colleen Britten. Fourth runner-up, earning a $200 scholarship, was Cali Christman. A $300 scholarship and title of third runner-up went to Kassidy Porter. Second runner-up and earning a $400 scholarship was Jerryn Pettigrew. First runner-up and recipient of a $500 scholarship was Emily Johnson.
Others competing in the Miss Whitley County program were Jaidyn Gilbert, Alexis Funnell, Megan Harris, Alia Schuman, Maggie Wolf and Katherine Sharp.
In the Little Miss competition, Saybrah Stetzel was selected as the Little Miss People’s Choice. With that, came a $100 scholarship. The Little Miss title and $200 scholarship went to Jules Tucker. Emma Maddox was named Junior Miss, and received a $200 scholarship. Also earning a $200 scholarship and being named Preteen Miss was Madison Millett. Teen Miss, and recipient of a $200 scholarship, is Chloe Bolinger.
