COLUMBIA CITY – Giving Gardens of Indiana is offering upcoming informational meetings for parents and guardians interested in learning more about the opening of Wild Willow Nature Preschool this fall in Columbia City. Teachers and nonprofit staff are offering two meetings to choose from, with one meeting via zoom and the other meeting an in-person event.
The online meeting will be March 17 at 6 p.m. The in-person meeting will take place on March 26 at 2 p.m. in the Peabody Public Library, 1160 E. Ind. 205.
To sign up for a meeting, please visit givinggardensofindiana.com for a registration form.
“We are very excited to offer a high quality, place-based early childhood program to the community,” says Executive Director Rachel Alexander. “Our unique nature-based approach supports Kindergarten readiness with age-appropriate educational experiences through hands-on learning in nature. This experiential learning process nurtures strong cognitive growth, social and emotional skill building, physical health and abilities, and inspires awe and wonder.”
Giving Gardens of Indiana is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Its Mission is to create, educate and connect communities through experiences in nature.
