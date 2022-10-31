WINONA LAKE – Grace College & Theological Seminary commemorates the inauguration of the institution’s seventh President, Dr. Drew Flamm, with a Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on Friday, November 4, at 10:30 a.m., in the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, located at 610 Wooster Rd., Winona Lake. The ceremony is open to the public and will also be streamed online at www.youtube.com/user/GraceCollege. A reception for all in attendance will take place immediately following the ceremony.
“Dr. Flamm has proven himself as a servant-hearted leader with a genuine passion for Christian higher education over the past nine years he’s been at Grace,” said Dan Renner, chair of the Grace Board of Trustees. “He brings a fantastic blend of business acumen, skillful leadership and higher education experience to the role, and I’m excited to see how his unique talents shape the next chapter at Grace College & Theological Seminary. November 4th will be a special day to honor him and pray for him and his family as they assume a critical role.”
A number of civic, community, church and academic leaders will participate in the ceremony with some welcoming remarks. Then, Dr. David Dockery, a highly esteemed leader in higher education who currently serves as president of the International Alliance for Christian Education and interim president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, will deliver a challenge for Flamm as he assumes this new role of leadership. Flamm will be formally installed as president by Renner, and the ceremony will conclude with an inaugural address from Flamm himself.
Flamm began serving as president on July 1, 2022. In his first months in office, he has hit the ground running as a president who is highly involved with faculty, staff, students and the greater Warsaw/Winona Lake community. He is grateful for the opportunity to lead the institution into the next chapter of the Grace story.
“I am humbled to follow in the rich legacy of leadership at Grace College & Theological Seminary, honored to serve students, faculty and staff and hopeful for the future as we continue to know Christ and make Him known,” said Flamm. “As a product of Christian higher education myself, I know the transformative effect it had on my faith and my life. I pray that the Christ-centered education at Grace will have the same effect on countless students in the years to come.”
An accomplished, well-rounded senior administrator, Flamm is gifted in the areas of strategic planning, relationship building and vision casting. He has an impressive track record of securing significant financial support to advance the mission of Grace. Under Flamm's leadership as executive vice president, and now president, Grace has achieved the largest undergraduate enrollment in its history in fall 2022.
Flamm has more than 16 years of higher education experience at multiple colleges. He has served at Grace since 2013, most recently as the school’s executive vice president and before that as vice president of advancement. He and his wife, Stephanie, live in Winona Lake with their three sons.
