Grace College commemorates the inauguration of the institution’s seventh President, Dr. Drew Flamm, with a Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 4.

WINONA LAKE – Grace College & Theological Seminary commemorates the inauguration of the institution’s seventh President, Dr. Drew Flamm, with a Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on Friday, November 4, at 10:30 a.m., in the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, located at 610 Wooster Rd., Winona Lake. The ceremony is open to the public and will also be streamed online at www.youtube.com/user/GraceCollege. A reception for all in attendance will take place immediately following the ceremony.

“Dr. Flamm has proven himself as a servant-hearted leader with a genuine passion for Christian higher education over the past nine years he’s been at Grace,” said Dan Renner, chair of the Grace Board of Trustees. “He brings a fantastic blend of business acumen, skillful leadership and higher education experience to the role, and I’m excited to see how his unique talents shape the next chapter at Grace College & Theological Seminary. November 4th will be a special day to honor him and pray for him and his family as they assume a critical role.”

