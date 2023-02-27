Grace Seminary Professor Dr. Matt Harmon Authors Galatians Commentary 1 1.jpg

Professor of New Testament Studies at Grace College & Theological Seminary Dr. Matt Harmon recently released his latest book, “The God Who Judges and Saves.”

WINONA LAKE — Professor of New Testament Studies at Grace College & Theological Seminary Dr. Matt Harmon, recently released his latest book, “The God Who Judges and Saves.” In the theology of 2 Peter and Jude, Harmon examines five unique themes of the books, addressing topics such as false teaching, God’s authority and the new heavens and the new earth and giving Christians comfort and motivation in the face of serious challenges and opposition to the gospel.

“Even though Peter and Jude wrote their canonical letters almost 2,000 years ago, the church today still faces similar challenges as their original readers,” said Harmon. “As I worked through both books, I continued to ask myself, ‘What do these short, overlooked books have to teach Christians today about God, humanity and God’s redemptive plan?’”

