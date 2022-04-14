CHURUBUSCO — The Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club attended the Churubusco Town Council meeting Wednesday evening, April 6 to explain the mission of their club, which is to give back to people in the community they live in and the group has raised money for many struggling in various situations.
“We (Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club) wanted to take this opportunity to stop by just because we have been getting a lot of inquiries and people asking a lot of questions,” Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club Member Christian Heritier said. “We were founded in 2016 under the idea that a group of men who like to ride motorcycles together, we realized instead of doing it (riding motorcycles) for casual purposes, we could actually ride with purpose and everything came together in the fall of 2016 when a very good friend of ours daughter passed away in a car accident....no one is prepared to bury a baby.”
With a goal of $5,000 to help aid in funeral expenses for their friend’s daughter, the club ended up raising $14,000.
“Over the last six years, we (Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club) have raised over $400,000 for people in the (Churubusco) community,” Heritier said. “We decided late last year to make Churubusco our home when we found out the Mason Lodge was open.”
Heritier said Churubusco residents will see a lot of activities and events with lots of motorcycles at the newly renovated Mason Lodge which has been their get-together home now.
“Everyone is welcome to come and say hello,” Heritier said. “We (Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club) are beyond grateful that Churubusco is now our new home and it is an honor to be in this community. We want to help anybody whenever we can.”
Councilman Mark Pepple thanked the Handsome Boys Motorcycle Club for attending the meeting.
In new business, the town’s archive social contracts were discussed, including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
“So archive social (contract) is basically an archive of our (town’s) social media accounts because Facebook will delete posts after a while,” Clerk Treasurer Madalyn Sade-Bartl said. “In order to stay legal, we need to be archiving our social media and that is not something Facebook will do.”
Sade-Bartl said this is an annual contract, but after one year if the town does not need it, the town can also get out of the contract. Sade-Bartl believes this contract would be useful if the police department is being archived on a regular basis.
A motion was made by Pepple and Town Council Vice-President Nathan Van Horn to approve the archive social contract as long as Town Attorney Andy Boxberger (who was absent) agrees with the contract. Town Council President Devin Keener was also absent from the meeting.
In department news, Town Supervisor Jeremy Hart reported that the water plant is running well, Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) did an inspection of the water plant with a couple deficiencies which will be taken care of, park diamonds are being prepped for the season, patching of streets continues, reading of town meters will be April 13 and 14 with replacement of meters still in progress, cleaning of streets continues, new street signs will be replaced, flushing of hydrants will take place the end of April or first of May, and Clingerman Ave. work will begin the week of April 11 with the sewer line work first.
In Clerk-Treasurer news, Sade-Bartl recently met with I&M’s community relations manager concerning upgrades of installing lighting on roads (without lights) and grant opportunities. LED replacement is scheduled in late 2022 and early 2023.
Sade-Bartl said the town was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Noble County REMC for solar lights in the park, and a $600 grant from the State for body cameras.
In approvals, council members approved claims and payroll vouchers in the amount of $480,733.10.
The Churubusco Redevelopment Commission (RDC) will hold a public hearing on April 18 at 6 p.m. in the town hall regarding the Churubusco economic development area, an economic development plan for the area, and the allocation areas in downtown and south along U.S. 33 for the purposes of tax increment financing.
The next town council meeting is April 20 at 6 p.m. in the Churubusco Scout Building.
