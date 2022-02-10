COLUMBIA CITY — Some kids grow up at the skating rink and have a lifetime of memories. Others make it their home-away-from-home and eventually buy it.
Such is the case with Matt and Rochelle Bunyan, along with Brad and Amanda Hinen. The four friends became owners of The Happy Valley Skating Rink in January.
The partners-in-fun officially had their opening day on Jan. 14, purchasing the facility from Amy and Harold "Butch" Cramer. Butch passed away on Dec. 8, 2021, in the middle of the sale of the skating rink.
"I am very happy for the new owners and wish them much success in their new journey and I want nothing more than for the skating rink to remain a skating rink and to continue thriving," Amy said. "It has been our pleasure and legacy to own and manage The Happy Valley Skating Center for the past 35.5 years."
Amy said there have been many kids, teens, adults and families that her and Butch had the privilege to meet, and got to know and love, through the years of ownership.
"Every one of you are valuable memories to us and will last forever in our hearts," Amy said. "Our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have all shared a love for skating and have been a part of our Happy Valley journey and it truly has been a Blessed family business for all of us....this is a bittersweet end to a new beginning."
Amy said she is saddened for her era of ownership to come and go, yet overjoyed to pass the legacy on to the new owners. Amy is confident they (new owners) will continue to grow the passion for this local business that encourages quality family time and provides a safe environment for all to be with their friends.
"It is our sincere new year wish for all of you loyal and exciting new skaters, to continue your love of skating and positively support the Hinen and Bunyan families in their adventures as the new Happy Valley Skate Center owners," Amy said. "As we roll on out, I want each and every one of you to know we’ll never forget anyone and we’re thankful for all the memories. We have loved and cherished every minute and most importantly, I still have my whistle and don’t make me use it.”
Today, the new owners are very anxious to continue the legacy and serve the community.
"I was bringing my girls in here skating every Friday night and started talking to the owner Amy and she told me she was looking to sell the place," Matt said. "Before we knew it, we were in a discussion. That is kinda where it all started and I talked to Brad and his wife (Amanda) about it."
After taking over, the four of them agreed to make some updates, with current renovations including new lights, painting, new speakers with an updated sound system and a new ceiling in the concession stand area. In the summer, Matt and Brad said they hope to have more seating and updated bathrooms.
And since taking over they are happy to say Happy Valley Skating Rink has been a popular place to spend time.
"We currently have around 150 people coming to the skating rink on Friday and Saturday nights but Friday night is usually the busier of the two," Matt said.
Brad said half of the patrons are dropped off and picked up when done skating.
"Some parents, at first, came and checked us out, saw us, met us, and saw what we were doing so they felt comfortable to drop (their children) off," Brad said.
Concessions are available including pizza, pretzels, hot dogs, candy, chips and soft drinks. DJ Monty plays the music on most weekends.
Skating hours are Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. Admission is $7 and $2 if skate rental is needed. Patrons may also bring their own skates and/or rollerblades.
Adult skating night is once a month on the first Thursday of every month from 7 to 9 p.m. You must be 18 years of age or older to participate.
Fundraisers and silent auctions will become available at the skating rink.
"Church events can be held here (The Happy Valley Skating Rink) and they (the church) can play their own music," Amanda said.
The new owners would like to thank the entire community for their help and support during this transition with a grand opening expected to be in September or October.
For more information on booking parties and organizing events, you may call Matt or Brad at 260-229-1040 or 260-609-2823. You can also view their Facebook page at Happy Valley Skating Rink.
