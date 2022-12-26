COLUMBIA CITY — A piece of history has a new facelift after a $2.5 million renovation project in downtown Columbia City.
Clugston on the Square, located at 108 S. Chauncey St., has been a fixture in the community dating back to 1850. It has been a store, church and hotel. Local legend Thomas Marshall even gave his acceptance speech on the balcony of “The Clugston” upon being named vice president of the United States.
In more recent years it has served as an apartment complex, and was under Passages ownership through Whitley Crossings Neighborhood Corporation. In March 2021 Passages merged with Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, and was renamed Easterseals Passages. With that merger, Easterseals Passages asked Brightpoint if they would be interested in taking ownership of Whitley Crossings.
Brightpoint offers a number of programs for all ages aimed at removing the barriers poverty may cause families. These programs range from housing assistance, energy assistance, veteran services, preschool and more.
Prior to Brightpoint taking ownership, renovations on the Clugston had already begun.
“Passages already had a grant opportunity from Indiana Housing Community Development Authority,” Marcy Thompson, with Brightpoint, said. “We walked in at the time the (renovation) was ready to implement.”
The renovation started at the beginning of the year.
“A general contractor and architect had been selected. It was then about taking the drawings on what it would look like, deciding the façade, paint, cabinets, etc.,” added Matt Crouch, vice president of Community Economic Development for Brightpoint.
Other aspects of the renovation included a new HVAC system, signage and the updating of the different apartments. Part of that included combining some apartments, but doing so, Crouch said, made the quality of the space better and more livable.
Through the renovation, some existing residents were moved to other Whitley Crossings properties. Some opted to stay at those homes, with others slowly returning to the Clugston.
“They (the residents) have been the most gracious and patient, and have been very appreciative of the apartments they have moved back into,” Thompson said.
Each apartment is different from the next. Most spaces offer a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. A couple of apartments even offer two bedrooms.
“Each (apartment) is very unique. No one is like the other,” Thompson said.
For the apartments available, they will be open to lease. Individuals interested will be able to submit applications for these spaces.
As Brightpoint and its leaders look to the future though, they also see the historic building as an opportunity to play an active role in the growth of Columbia City.
The organization has partnered with Columbia City Connect, with its business offices now located on the first floor of the Clugston.
“What a great place to talk about the community in a wonderful historically preserved building,” Niki Keister, executive director of Columbia City Connect, said. “I feel honored to be part of the downtown and partnership with Brightpoint.”
“Our hope is to facilitate with Niki, building on the support of local businesses here, while still being able to have resident and community help, utility assistance, etc.,” Crouch said.
The Clugston has a large space on its first floor, and both organizations look to utilize this space for community events. One of those events recently hosted in the space was the annual Walk of Trees, which concluded earlier in December.
They also hope to use this space for future business networking and training opportunities.
“It gives CC Connect an opportunity to share what the volunteers have been doing, and gives a place to grow our business network,” said Keister. “It gives a great platform to talk about the great things coming for Columbia City in a comfortable and accessible way.”
“It increases the accessibility of CC Connect to individuals that want to participate in the revitalization of downtown Columbia City,” added Crouch.
“I think it’s going to be a good thing for the community,” Thompson agreed. “It’s going to provide space for classes, learning and networking by two nonprofits working together to make the community stronger.”
As both organizations settle into these locations, planning will soon begin on these networking programs.
To learn more about Columbia City Connect and its future business networking and community events, follow the organization on Facebook or visit www.columbiacityconnect.com.
To learn more about Brightpoint’s program offerings, how to apply for assistance and more, visit mybrightpoint.org.
