HUNTINGTON — On Wednesday, November 4th, the Huntington County Genealogical Society will have a combined live and virtual meeting. The topic will be “Civil War Surgeon – Charles T. Alexander” presented by Julie Reese DuVall. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Keefer Center of the Huntington City – Township Public Library with attendance limited to a maximum of 15 individuals. Online access will be through Google Meet at https://meet.google.com/zbi-nrwy-xdr. Call or email the Keefer Center for virtual meeting access issues. (Closed captioning is available.)
Julie’s interest in Charles Tripler Alexander began with a case of mistaken identity. Correcting that led her to a man nearly lost to history. Her talk will be about his life and the less-common roll of medical inspector that he practiced during the war.
Julie Reese DuVall is a Civil War enthusiast, reenactor and living historian. She regularly speaks on topics related to medicine and/or the role of women in the war at local, regional, and national events. She is a founding member and past president of the 44th Indiana Civil War Historical Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.