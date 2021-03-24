INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb announced yesterday that he planned to lift the state's mask mandate along with COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks. Weekly numbers from the Department of Health indicate that new cases of COVID-19 are in a steep decline. The governor cited the growing number of Hoosiers becoming fully vaccinated contributed to his decision to lift the mandate on April 6.
Nearly 13,000 Hoosiers have died from the virus over the last year. Holcomb felt that the April 6 date, which coincides with the end of NCAA men's basketball tournament, will more Hoosiers the opportunity to recieve their shot.
This will not, however, change the ability of local officials to continue to impose stricter guidelines. The use of face masks will still be required in K-12 schools for rest of this school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.