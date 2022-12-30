INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb wanted to make sure to mention that Indiana saw more than $22 billion in new capital invested into Hoosiers businesses this year, he shared in a one-on-one interview on Wednesday.
That was a new record, crushing the previous record set in 2021 when businesses invested $8.7 billion in the state.
And with two years to go in his second and final term as governor, Holcomb wants more.
In an end-of-year interview with KPC Media via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 14, economic development remains front-of-mind for Holcomb and his staff.
“We had a record year this year, over $22 billion in new capital investments,” Holcomb slipped in while answering an opening question about his thoughts on the forthcoming state budget and how to best utilize the $6 billion tax surplus the state has been generating. “I want to have an even better year next year, but we’re going to have to have the tools to secure those.”
It wasn’t just a by-the-way mention crammed in where it didn’t belong, as Holcomb explains that what the state is funding now is going to set the growth pattern not only for his last two years in office but also for whoever succeeds him in 2025.
Indiana is increasing funding for its READI regional grant program — which has already brought $50 million to northeast Indiana — as well as continuing to make investments in job training programs, career pathways in K-12 education and, hopefully, making new investments into the state’s public health system.
“It sets up beyond the next two years,” Holcomb said.
But what about rural Indiana? The 2020 Census showed that about half of Indiana’s counties saw negative population growth over a decade, while many more rural communities saw little growth. Suburban and urban areas are booming, by comparison.
Northeast Indiana’s $50 million READI program is for a multi-county region, but Fort Wayne and Allen County projects have soaked up about two-thirds of the available funds.
A question posed — is Indiana making the investments where they’re most needed or is the benefit going to the communities that are already thriving?
Programs like READI were designed to be flexible and to let localities figure out what and where they wanted to make the investment, Holcomb explains.
“It is locally constructed and determined. The region be it 11 counties or three counties, so we want to be very mindful at the state and not come in and say ‘Your region is going to be the top four counties in northeast Indiana,’” he said. “We want to make sure the integrity of the region is determined by whatever the region self-selects itself.”
Holcomb set the table for the second callback to the state’s $22 billion in new investment.
“If you look at even our Indiana Economic Development deals, the cap ex (capital expenditures) that’s coming into our state — record year, $22 billion, last year was a record at $8.7 billion — $11 billion is in urban related areas and $11 billion is in mixed/rural areas,” Holcomb said.
Eighty percent of the state is still “farm and forest,” Holcomb recognizes. Agriculture remains a huge proportion of the Indiana economy and agriculture doesn’t happen in Fort Wayne and the Indianapolis metro.
While urban areas are growing and rural areas are generally more stagnant, Holcomb defers to the regions themselves to figure out how to best apply the dollars the state is willing to invest.
“When I say a gymnast balance, it really requires the region to determine what’s important,” he said. “It’s a balance of trying to fund, taking dollars from other places and investing them in rural areas, but making sure the rural areas and the surrounding hub both benefit.”
But Indiana needs people. Local firms already have numerous job openings they can’t fill. Many companies are turning to automation simply to try to keep up and fill in for the position that just can’t be filled.
Statewide unemployment remains at historic lows. The workforce looks almost completely tapped out. How does Indiana keep that growth going when we’re sucking the labor pool dry?
It’s the kind of topic Holcomb clearly likes to discuss. By this point in the interview he’s more animated, his volume is up and he’s in his wheelhouse.
Indiana does need more people, but businesses and industry aren’t going to be held back, and are already finding ways to continually do more even with fewer bodies.
“Most of the companies that I talk to, the transformation that I’m seeing occurring, is happening at a steeper climb and faster pace,” Holcomb said. “(Automation) increases their ability to produce more. They still need more people. It’s not like they’re cutting staff because they’re adding automation. They’re covering those routine mundane jobs that can be done, but they need more people because they’re increasing their products.”
Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at just 3% on paper, but Holcomb isn’t convinced that’s the whole story.
“It’s all math. You start with 6.8 million people, look who’s in the labor force, look who’s not in the labor force, look who doesn’t want to be in the labor force,” he said.
“How do we get those people who are on the sidelines back in the workforce and go from low 60% (participation rate) to mid-60%?” he asked.
That’s why Indiana is still working to build more streamlined “talent pipelines,” from education to workforce.
That might be high school students who can get into vocational training and get into an internship or apprenticeship earning money and gaining experience even before graduation. That’s also working with employers to identify their needs and work with colleges and universities to craft curriculum that better translates from classroom to office or lab or factory floor or farm fields.
“They’re creating these talent pipelines to employment and that’s quite frankly an X-factor for us,” Holcomb said.
Time is nearly up, with an opportunity for just one more question.
In 2024 — what is Holcomb planning?
Holcomb’s name has been floated as a possible contender for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat, which will be open as Sen. Mike Bruan has announced that he’s trying to take over Holcomb’s job at the governor’s mansion in Indianapolis.
Holcomb was in the race for the Republican nomination in 2016 for the Senate seat now occupied by Todd Young, but dropped out of the race when he was appointed as lieutenant governor alongside then-Gov. Mike Pence.
He worked as a staffer and campaign manager for former Gov. Mitch Daniels — whose name has also been floated as a possible contender for the Senate or governor now that he’s retiring from presidency of Purdue University — and served as Chief of Staff for former Republican Sen. Dan Coats, so he’s worked the halls of Congress before.
Is an attempted return to Washington in his future?
In true political style, Holcomb didn’t show his hand.
“I don’t know is the honest answer. It’s a short answer, but I’ve got time to figure that out,” he said.
