Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) is presenting “A Drive Thru Salute to All Veterans” to be held in the parking lot of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave, on Saturday June 12th from 10 am to 11:30 am. Vehicles are asked to enter from Parnell and they will exit onto Coliseum after navigating the celebration corridor.
The event is planned as an opportunity for Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to stay connected with all veterans including those who have patiently waited for clearance to resume Honor Flights. Veterans who have not yet signed up for a future flight will be invited to do so through applications and information on how to sign up which will be distributed to each vehicle via a goody bag while supplies last.
HFNEI President Dennis Covert states “Our most recent update from Honor Flight National Network is that we are tentatively to resume flights after August 15th. All those participating in 2021 flights will be required to provide proof of having received a COVID-19 vaccination. Of course, that is subject to change. We hope that the veterans attending this Drive Thru event will get a small taste of what our homecomings are like when we return from a flight”.
Groups such as the Patriot Guard, the Corvette Club and more are planning to help support the event with their presence.
Honor Flight NE Indiana, Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Please visit our website www.hfnei.org or Facebook. If you have questions, please call the Honor Flight number 260-633-0049.
