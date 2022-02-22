On Wednesday, March 2, the Huntington County Genealogical Society will have a combined live and virtual meeting. The topic will be “The 1950 Census: Getting Ready” presented by Sarah A. V. Kirby. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Keefer Center of the Huntington City-Township Public Library. Online access will be through Zoom. Call or email the Keefer Center for virtual meeting access. (Closed captioning is available.)
This talk is a re-presentation of the one to be given on February 24 at 2 p.m. The presentation will go over what is on the 1950 census and what you can do to be prepared to search the census when it goes live on April 1st without an index. In April a follow-up presentation will be made (again presented twice) which will demonstrate how to access the census, and then a series of dates on Tuesdays from 10am to 1pm and Thursdays from 2pm to 5pm will be set aside in the Keefer Center for volunteers to help index the 1950 census.
Miss Kirby is the Genealogy and Local History Archives Librarian in HCTPL’s Keefer Center. In Huntington since late 2016, she has been a genealogist since 1994 and a research librarian since 2001. She was appointed the Huntington County Genealogist in 2022 by the Indiana Genealogical Society.
