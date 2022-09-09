Grant County – Thursday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of James Hill, 33, of Huntington. He was incarcerated in the Grant County to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest warrant out of Madison County for failure to appear on a theft charge.
Thursday at approximately 1:23 a.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Edward Titus initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, on State Road 22 near I-69 for disregarding a red light and having an inoperable license plate light. The driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Hill, allegedly did not stop and led the trooper on a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended when Hill stopped the Chevrolet on Jackson Street near County Road 1000 West, in Delaware County. Hill was taken into custody without further incident.
