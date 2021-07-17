HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions on I-69 for bridge maintenance.
Starting on or after July 21, crews will conduct stream debris removal on the I-69 bridge over the Salamonie River for approximately one month.
Crews will be working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and the right lane will be closed during that time. The shoulder will be closed from Friday through Sunday.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and to drive distraction-free while in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
I-69 lane restrictions planned for bridge maintenance
