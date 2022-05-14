COLUMBIA CITY — With a mission of gifting new books, Kate's Kart strives to provide a comforting diversion to hospitalized children and their families, and to foster a love of books and, ultimately, literacy by encouraging children to read and parents to read to their children.
In June 2006, Katherine Anne Layman, known to family and friends as “Baby Kate,” was born. Shortly after her birth, she was diagnosed with congenital and heart defects. After enduring multiple medical procedures, including four open heart surgeries, Kate was called Home and peacefully passed away in her mother’s arms at 18 months of age.
After Kate’s passing, her family was inspired to do something to encourage other families who were spending time in the hospital. In honor of Kate, and her love of books, her family decided to start giving away new books to children at their local hospital. Word of the Layman family’s efforts spread quickly and soon more volunteers and additional hospitals expressed interest in supporting their cause.
During many hospital stays, Kate's parents Krista and Andy Layman, would read books to Kate which she absolutely adored. Since there were many days when Kate could not be held after a surgery, her family would read to her as a way to bond and spend time together. When Kate felt a bit better after each surgery, she was fascinated with interactive books which included touch and feel, lift the flap and books with musical buttons.
Today, Kate's Kart is all about books. Through the gifting of a brand new book, it is their goal to brighten the day of a hospitalized child. Whether that child is scared, hurting or just bored, it is their mission to make his or her day just a little bit better. Books are a very powerful tool and can aid in helping the child feel comforted, distracted and loved in an environment (like the hospital) that may be just a little bit overwhelming.
Kate's Kart inspired local resident Heather Brown when her grandson visited the emergency room and was given a book from Kate's Kart. Brown believes the books help children in stressful times to ease their anxiety of being in the hospital.
The majority of Kate's Kart books are available in area hospitals, including coloring books and touch and feel books available for children up to the age of 18 years-old. There are currently 30 carts in various hospitals with over 250,000 books passed out.
"I had books donated from my birthday party in February. My goal was 44 books, and I donated 28," Brown said. "They (Kate's Kart) started doing this because they (Krista and Andy Layman) lost their daughter Kate....I actually met Kate's mother when I went in there to donate and she is the sweetest lady. After she (Kate) passed they (the Laymans) knew they wanted to do something for Kate to let her legacy live on."
Brown said it was rewarding to give back to an organization that helped her grandson.
The 14th annual ice cream social benefiting Kate's Kart is June 25 which is a family-oriented event and one of their largest fundraisers. Through partnerships with local ice cream shops, Kate's Kart is able to safely host this event and raise awareness of Kate's Kart as well as drive patrons to local businesses for a sweet treat to purchase. This event will be held all over Northeast Indiana at many different locally owned shops. Kate's Kart volunteers will be onsite sharing their mission along with playing games and handing out book bags to the children. New this year is a punch card. Patrons can visit as many shops as they can during the month of June and win a prize.
This year's participating ice cream shops include the following: Sweet Sanity, Huntertown; Just Cream, Fort Wayne; Sweets on Main, Fort Wayne; Oh Five Scoop Shop, Fort Wayne; Rusty's Ice Cream, Fort Wayne; The Frozen Spoon, Leo; The Tasty Spoon, Hartford City; The Brown House, Auburn; Iceburg Ice Cream, Albany; Kelainey's Ice Cream, Winona Lake; Toppings Ice Cream Parlor; Bluffton; Sugar Creek Meats and Treats, South Whitley; Hang 10 Desserts, Kendallville; Sundaes on Sylvan, Rome City; Old 27 Ice Cream Shop, Decatur; Scoops Ice Cream, Angola; The Backyard Creamery, Angola; Kelly's Ice Cream, Wabash; and Magic Wand, Churubusco.
Monetary donations will be accepted on site throughout the entire month of June.
Sponsors are needed for this event in order for it to be successful. As a sponsor, you will be helping Kate’s Kart continue their mission in local hospitals. Kate's Kart is asking your organization to consider sponsorship, either through financial support or the donation of time, volunteers, prizes, etc. (Kate’s Kart is a registered 501(c)(3) public charity, so financial donations are tax deductible.)
Kate's Kart is located at 10376 Leo Rd., Suite A, Fort Wayne, and phone number is 260-999-6173. For more information, visit www.kateskart.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.