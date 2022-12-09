Rick Henvey is the new Parkview Health CEO.

Rick Henvey is the new Parkview Health CEO.

Parkview Health recently announced the departure of chief executive officer Mike Packnett. After 16 years leading the region’s largest employer, Packnett will retire at the end of the year, making way for a new CEO who is equally passionate about delivering excellent care to the community.

A long-time co-worker and friend of Packnett, Rick Henvey currently serves as president of healthcare operations at Parkview. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, he’ll be CEO.

