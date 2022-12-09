Parkview Health recently announced the departure of chief executive officer Mike Packnett. After 16 years leading the region’s largest employer, Packnett will retire at the end of the year, making way for a new CEO who is equally passionate about delivering excellent care to the community.
A long-time co-worker and friend of Packnett, Rick Henvey currently serves as president of healthcare operations at Parkview. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, he’ll be CEO.
“I’ve known Mike for 23 years and have been extremely blessed to have him as a leader, a mentor and a friend closer than a brother,” Henvey says. “I am honored and humbled to carry on his commitment to excellence and serve our region alongside Parkview’s 15,000-plus co-workers.”
Born and raised in Dallas, Henvey began his career in healthcare at ServiceMaster, a professional management services company. He went on to serve in large health systems in Dallas, Denver, San Antonio and Oklahoma City before joining Parkview in 2006.
“When I first came to Fort Wayne, my role was designed to improve Parkview’s focus on patient, physician, co-worker and community excellence,” Henvey explains. “That work was foundational to achieving Parkview’s mission and vision. With the support of our incredibly talented co-workers and providers, we’ve not only become focused on excellence, but it’s become part of who we are – it’s a shared commitment to our patients.”
In his current role, Henvey leads Parkview’s service lines – such as heart, cancer and orthopedics – as well as hospital operations and health system strategies.
Come January, Henvey has his sights set on additional quality and safety initiatives, as well as enhancing the organization’s digital and virtual health capabilities. He will also advance growth within physician leadership, building on the dyad model he helped establish within Parkview’s service lines. Under the dyad model, leadership is shared between a physician and a non-physician administrative leader. At the newly renamed Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute, for example, a physician serves as president alongside a non-physician senior vice president and chief operating officer.
“The dyad model is important in healthcare because our leaders can bring different skills and experiences to their areas of expertise,” says Ray Dusman, MD, president of physician and clinical enterprise at Parkview. “When you can allow a physician to lead the clinical care in a facility and you can allow an administrator to lead the operations, you create a synergy and a balance that best serves the patient, as well as those providing care there.”
Oftentimes, those providing care must also be cared for themselves, something Henvey recognizes and values as a healthcare leader.
“In addition to his vast healthcare operations knowledge, Rick is a relationship-based leader, and that’s really important to his new role,” says Dena Jacquay, chief administrative officer at Parkview. “He cares about building and maintaining relationships and taking a people-first approach in his work. It’s what energizes him.”
In 2023, the health system will open renovated and expanded facilities at Parkview Kosciusko Hospital – currently Parkview Warsaw – and Parkview Southwest. Henvey says he is excited to watch Parkview’s services continue to grow to give more people access to the care they need at the right time.
“That’s what it’s always been about for us and what it will continue to be about. Offering excellent care for every person, every day.”
