2022 ISMS Spellers season opener

Indian Springs Middle School finishes in third place at the NE8MS Spell Bowl competition. Pictured from left are: (First row) Connor Hart, Deegan Engelberth, Holden Hamilton and Elysia Morrison. (Second row) Danica Harrold, Annalise Swonger, Emmy Lou Lambert, Bricyn Tincher and Coach Dennis Beckner.

 Contributed

FORT WAYNE — The Indian Springs Spell Bowl team had some tough competitors at the Northeast 8 Middle School Spell Bowl competition hosted by Paul Harding Junior High in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

Spelling for Indian Springs were Elysia Morrison, Annalise Swonger, Bricyn Tincher, Holden Hamilton, Emmy Lou Lambert, Danica Harrold, Connor Hart and Deegan Engelberth. Only eight spellers spell in competition. Each speller spells nine words with the ninth word also counting as a tie breaker word. ISMS spelled two of the eight tie breaker words correctly –“anonymously” and “bacteriophage.” Top spellers for Indian Springs were Annalise Swonger and Danica Harrold both spelling six of their nine words correctly.

