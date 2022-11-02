FORT WAYNE — The Indian Springs Spell Bowl team had some tough competitors at the Northeast 8 Middle School Spell Bowl competition hosted by Paul Harding Junior High in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Spelling for Indian Springs were Elysia Morrison, Annalise Swonger, Bricyn Tincher, Holden Hamilton, Emmy Lou Lambert, Danica Harrold, Connor Hart and Deegan Engelberth. Only eight spellers spell in competition. Each speller spells nine words with the ninth word also counting as a tie breaker word. ISMS spelled two of the eight tie breaker words correctly –“anonymously” and “bacteriophage.” Top spellers for Indian Springs were Annalise Swonger and Danica Harrold both spelling six of their nine words correctly.
Of the schools in the conference, only six competed in the conference meet – Crestview, Dekalb, Indian Springs, Leo, Norwell and Paul Harding. Indian Springs spelled 31 of their 72 words correctly earning them third place, behind host Paul Harding with 34 and Leo with 33. Crestview placed fourth with 29 words. Dekalb came in fifth with 27 and Norwell finished in sixth place with a score of 23. This was Indian Springs’ first loss in the NE8 in six years.
“Overall, this is an inexperienced team that had their first opportunity to see what competition mode looked like,” said Coach Dennis Beckner. “We lost four talented eighth graders last year and are rebuilding the team. Tonight was the first competition for five of our eight spellers. Each of these five exceeded my expectations for their first competition.”
“I also couldn’t be more proud of how supportive team members were for their teammates during each round of the competition,” added Beckner. Coach Beckner is in his 17th year coaching the Indian Springs team. He also is in his eighth year coaching the Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team.
ISMS competes again on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the area competition at Indian Springs. The meet begins at 5:30 p.m.
