The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 82nd Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must visit our website at https://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm and follow the link to the application. Applicants will first need to create a user account before being able to apply for the Trooper Trainee job posting for the Indiana State Police 82nd Selection Process. The website link provides a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 8:00 AM (EST) on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the 82nd Recruit Academy.
Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:
The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department Recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year. Recruits of the 82nd Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees and their dependents. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service
Current Law Enforcement Officers:
Current Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of November 23, 2021, if they choose, will be assigned to the District where they currently reside.
Current Out of State Law Enforcement Officers having a minimum of three continuous years of merit full time law enforcement service as of November 23, 2021, if they choose, may be afforded their District of choice, if their home state certification is determined equivalent to the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board standards.
Physical Ability Test (PAT):
Applicants are required to pass the ILEA Exit Standards listed below to proceed in the selection process.
Physical Ability Testing Dates:
Applicants are afforded the opportunity to attend additional PAT dates to improve current scores or achieve a passing score. Additional information regarding the PAT can be found online at https://www.in.gov/isp/2880.htm.
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter assigned to your area.
Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits for the 82nd Recruit Academy
