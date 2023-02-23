FORT WAYNE — Financial aid professionals will be volunteering at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw and other various sites in Indiana to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday.

The event is set from 2-4 p.m., Feb. 26, 2023, and will take place on Fort Wayne’s Coliseum Campus (3800 N Anthony Blvd.) and Warsaw (2545 Silveus Crossing).

