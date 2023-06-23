NEW HAVEN – The Indiana Department of Transportation is elbow-deep into a study to hopefully upgrade two of the area’s most important highways, and input from the public is helping guide the agency as it moves forward to looking at possible solutions.
Last Thursday night, InDOT hosted a public meeting at the New Haven Community Center to update local residents on the status of the public comment phase of a major study of U.S. Highways 30 and 31, and talk about next steps.
The effort to gather public comment on the study began in December 2022 with an initial round of public meetings.
According to InDOT, the ProPEL US 30 east study area extends from Beech Road in Marshall County to the Indiana/Ohio state line in Allen County, with the exclusion that portions of I-69 and I-469 around the north side of Fort Wayne are excluded from the study. The total study area encompasses 180 miles of highways 30 and 31.
Conducting separate studies will allow INDOT to gather relevant information from each community. Then, the solutions offered will be tailored to the needs of the specific area. Feedback from residents, motorists, businesses and others is vital to the success of the studies. ProPEL US 30 will seek input through a variety of means, including in-person and virtual public meetings, to align goals and establish a shared vision for US 30 and US 31, the agency hopes.
Shane Peck, communications lead for the project, said a total of 862 stakeholders have submitted public comments so far on the project.
A good number of the comments, 37.4 percent, revolved around safety issues, much of those pegged to crashes, red-light running and intersections.
A total of 31.9 percent of comments were related to thoughts about bypasses, with 25.3 percent of comments relating to bike/pedestrian accommodations, widening roadways and managing traffic signals,
InDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said in a video presentation that the agency appreciates the engagement of the communities.
“With your input, we can propel Indiana toward continued growth and prosperity, while carefully balancing the needs of our local communities,” Smith said. “Together, we can create a smarter transportation that builds stronger communities in Indiana.”
Peck said the agency has hosted several public meetings all over the area, conducted open office hours for the public, and fanned out to community events to connect with the public directly.
“We want to understand the community’s transportation needs,” Peck said.
Intersection traffic counts, crash reports, and speed data, and local environmental constraints have all been analyzed by the study team, Peck said.
One goal of any upgrades that come from the study, according to project manager Brian Kapala, is to improve roadway safety by reducing the number and severity of crashes.
During a recent 5-year period studied by the team, crashes occurred on an average of 265 days per year along the 58-mile U.S. 30 study area.
This summer, InDOT will start coming up with proposed solutions to some of the concerns raised by the public, putting together a “universe of alternatives.”
A screening process will whittle that pool of ideas down to a manageable number. That group of possible solutions will be released sometime this fall, with more public comment solicited through a variety of means, including email, media releases and posting the proposed alternatives on the study’s website.
More detail will be added to the proposals, and that is expected to be released in Winter 2023. The third step in the process, including more public meetings, will look in detail at the proposed ideas for U.S. 30 upgrades.
Indiana State Rep. David Abbott represents Dist. 18, which includes part of Whitley County. Abbott was in attendance at the public meeting.
Abbott said it’s clear from what he hears from his constituents that U.S. 30 needs to remain a limited access highway. “We have to maintain the mobility for economic growth,” Abbott said. “We need to both attract more industry and keep the industry that’s already here,” he added.
Other public meetings on the project were recently held in New Haven and Warsaw, other northeast Indiana communities that rely heavily on U.S. 30.
