Indiana Department of Transportation officials answer questions from the public at a presentation on proposed upgrades upgrades to highways U.S. 31 and U.S. 30 at a public meeting in Columbia City.

 David Vantress

NEW HAVEN – The Indiana Department of Transportation is elbow-deep into a study to hopefully upgrade two of the area’s most important highways, and input from the public is helping guide the agency as it moves forward to looking at possible solutions.

Last Thursday night, InDOT hosted a public meeting at the New Haven Community Center to update local residents on the status of the public comment phase of a major study of U.S. Highways 30 and 31, and talk about next steps.

