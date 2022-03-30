COLUMBIA CITY – BABE of Whitley County, a non-profit organization that provides resources and a community for Whitley County families, will be hosting Whitley County’s first Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Walk on Saturday, April 16 at Morsches Park.
This one-mile family walk is being provided for free for anyone in Whitley County and surrounding areas who would like to attend. Families will be able to see their baby’s name written on a sign, hear their name spoken, and participate in a balloon release at the conclusion of the walk.
“Unfortunately, every pregnancy carries the risk of not taking a baby home nine months later, and it’s something not a lot of people feel like they can talk about,” says Laura Tucker, Executive Director of BABE. She continued, “We’ve created this walk to help bring awareness to pregnancy and infant loss and to hopefully provide some space for grieving and healing for families.”
The walk will also include a resource area where families can learn more about BABE and local partners who can come alongside families when experiencing loss. The walk will begin with a dove release by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home and will conclude with a balloon release. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. Registration is free, and an event t-shirt is available for $15 when you register online by April 1.
Tucker added that BABE is still looking for local sponsors to help cover the cost of the event since it will be free for families. Tucker can be reached at laura@babewc.org. You can learn more about this event including how to register at www.babewc.org/walk
To learn more about the services provided by BABE of Whitley County, please visit babewc.org. You can also visit BABE on Wednesdays and Thursdays from Noon – 5:30 at 533 N. Line Street in Columbia City.
