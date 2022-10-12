SOUTH WHITLEY — At approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, numerous police, fire and EMS personnel responded to a two vehicle personal injury crash at the intersection of Ind. 9 and Ind. 14, south of Columbia City.

The crash, which involved a semi-tractor/trailer and a Hyundai Sonata passenger car, critically injured the driver of the car, Kent McCullough, 44, of South Whitley. McCullough had to be extricated by fire rescue crews from the wreckage, and then flown by Parkview Samaritan helicopter from the scene to a PRMC in Fort Wayne, where he was last listed in critical condition.

