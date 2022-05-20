Ivy Tech Warsaw is partnering with Whitko Community Schools to create a new “Ivy Tech Academy” in a former library space in Whitko Jr.-Sr. High School. Renovations will take place this summer so that students can begin using the new facility next school year.
The intent is to create a dedicated space where students can attend Ivy Tech college classes virtually or online during their school day. For many students, earning college credits while still in high school can accelerate their college career and save time and money. On Friday, May 6, new electronic equipment was delivered to the school for this project. Funds were drawn from an account designated for improving college enrollment opportunities for students and totaled approximately $5,000 for the Whitko project.
“This donation of technology equipment will help forge an even stronger partnership between our two schools and allow even more Whitko students to complete dual enrollment courses without the need to travel to a campus,” said Allyn Decker, vice chancellor at Ivy Tech Warsaw. “These students will earn transferrable college credits, making the most of their time in high school and also setting them up to complete at Ivy Tech or another four-year institution.”
