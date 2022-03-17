COLUMBIA CITY — The jail project was a main topic of discussion last week at the Whitley County Council meeting.
Whitley County Commissioner Chad Banks gave a report to the council, updating them on where the new jail project currently stands. He shared that four design prototypes were reviewed, paying special attention to floor plan. Of them, the sheriff’s department had selected the same design used for the Fulton County jail to be the foundation of the final design for the Whitley County jail.
“They believe this layout most closely matches their needs and requires the least amount of changes in the design phase,” it was shared in the meeting.
It will also save costs for the project in designing since it is being started from a prototype rather than from scratch.
Banks said next steps will be to look for a construction manager. The position, he said, will offer valuable assistance, including best measures to save costs on the project. Last the jail committee met, Banks shared, it was discussed to develop a committee to select the construction manager. Once request for proposals are sent out, the committee can meet and score the different options for the position.
Banks recommended that members of the council be part of that group, but discussion quickly turned to other matters regarding the jail project. One council member wanted more direct communication between the council and commissioner, wanting more information on the process itself to finding a manager, understanding who will actually construct the jail, etc.
An idea was brought up to have this as a public meeting potentially at the end of the month, where they could speak openly on the subject and the council could ask the questions they currently have.
The discussion ended with the knowledge that once the construction manager is selected, the design team can work with them to create a cost estimate that will give a better idea to the actual cost of the jail project.
In other news, during the council and commissioner meeting last week Scott Wagner with the Whitley County Health Department highlighted sections of the health department’s annual report.
He shared that over the last year, 10,366 vaccinations were administered, a high number for Whitley County and the majority of which due to COVID. He estimated that 65 percent of those vaccinated were Whitley County residents and the rest were from surrounding communities.
As COVID numbers continue to drop, health programming is coming back. Wagner noted the Carlee LaRue, Health Educator, is returning to the schools to offer different programs. Having this opportunity, Wagner said, will help share with local youth ways to stay healthy both mentally and physically.
Whitley County’s Health Rankings as a whole are in good standing Wagner told the council.
“Historically we are usually in the Top 10 of Indiana counties for health,” he shared.
Lastly he noted that COVID vaccinations will continue to be available through this month. Appointments are being scheduled for Thursdays each week.
