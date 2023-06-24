Rep. Judy - DAV Legislator of the Year.jpg

State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) addresses veterans during a ceremony where he received the Legislator of the Year award from the Disabled American Veterans of Indiana on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Marriott in Indianapolis. Judy received the award for his work during the 2023 legislative session, including co-authoring legislation to provide a complete income tax exemption for active-duty military and advocating for Hoosier veterans.

 Contributed

INDIANAPOLIS – State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) recently received the Disabled American Veterans’ Legislator of the Year award for his work supporting Hoosier veterans and their families.

“As a veteran, it’s important to me to be a voice for those who served and are currently serving,” Judy said. “I will continue to work hard and stand up for what is right on behalf of Hoosier vets. I’m truly honored to receive this award and be named legislator of the year.”

