INDIANAPOLIS – State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) recently received the Disabled American Veterans’ Legislator of the Year award for his work supporting Hoosier veterans and their families.
“As a veteran, it’s important to me to be a voice for those who served and are currently serving,” Judy said. “I will continue to work hard and stand up for what is right on behalf of Hoosier vets. I’m truly honored to receive this award and be named legislator of the year.”
Judy, a member of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, co-authored a new law providing tax relief to active-duty military members. Currently, active-duty service members are eligible for a $5,000 deduction from the state individual income tax. Under a new law co-authored by Judy, active-duty military members will receive a complete income tax exemption beginning in January regardless of their deployment status. Judy said National Guard and reserve members already receive a $5,000 deduction, and a full income tax exemption when mobilized or on duty.
During this year’s legislative session, Judy also supported House Enrolled Act 1056 to designate a second Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Tippecanoe County, and expand opportunities for more military members and their loved ones to be buried at these locations. Currently, one Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery is in Jefferson County.
As co-author of House Enrolled Act 1511, Judy successfully worked to expand college tuition benefits for the children of veterans with disabilities.
The Disabled American Veterans Department of Indiana provides free assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and connecting to programs. Visit dav.org to learn more.
