COLUMBIA CITY — Offering homestyle lunch specials, lovely decor and furniture is The Junction Cafe and Home Decor, located at 200 East Chicago St., with their grand opening held back on March 5.
Owner of the cafe is Leona Sowinski with her son Steven Sowinski who is the chef.
The menu includes hot and cold beverages, salads, entrees, sandwiches and soup.
“The reubens sell real fast,” Leona said. “We also have a gluten free reuben,” Leona said.
Leona said she was a vendor for four years and moved up from a small booth to a medium booth and then to a very large booth throughout the years.
“We have six vendors here (at The Junction Cafe and Home Decor),” Leona said. “My husband and I refurbish and we only refurbish antiques....there are antiques in here and candles.”
Soon, homemade pie orders will be taken for Easter (one week before Easter) by calling 260-244-3998.
“People can put their (Easter) order in a week before, as long as they pick up by April 15 and 16, two days before Easter,” Leona said.
Some of the homemade items for Easter ordering include apple, dutch apple, french silk, cheesecakes, and many different varieties of cookies.
“All of our foods are made from scratch,” Leona said.
Hours for The Junction Cafe and Home Decor are Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the cafe open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the cafe open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.
