The elementary schools of WCCS will be having Kindergarten Round-Up for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Students are eligible for round-up screening if they will be 5 years-old before Aug. 1, 2022. Please contact the elementary school that would service your home address to schedule your appointment for round-up. Morning and evening sessions are offered in each building.
If your child is registered to attend the Montessori program, you do not need to schedule a round-up appointment.
- Coesse Elementary / Mary Raber Elementary: 2250 S. 500 E., Columbia City IN 46725; 260-244-3351
- Little Turtle Elementary:1710 S. State Rd. 9, Columbia City IN 46725; 260-244-3343
- Northern Heights Elementary: 5209 N. State Rd 109, Columbia City IN 46725; 260-691-2371
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.