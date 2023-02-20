Land of lakes image
The Watershed Foundation’s Land of Lakes exhibit has moved to the North Webster Community Center through February 28, 2023.

This amazing exhibit was created in 2021 in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Water|Ways exhibit. It was developed by The Watershed Foundation in cooperation with the Clean Waters Partnership, including Kosciusko County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams, and the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation.

