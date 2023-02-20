The Watershed Foundation’s Land of Lakes exhibit has moved to the North Webster Community Center through February 28, 2023.
This amazing exhibit was created in 2021 in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Water|Ways exhibit. It was developed by The Watershed Foundation in cooperation with the Clean Waters Partnership, including Kosciusko County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams, and the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation.
The multi-panel exhibit explores our communities’ rich water history and heritage includes linkages to camps, tour boats, hotels and dancing pavilions – many of which we can still enjoy today. Visitors will also learn about how our lakes were formed, the importance of geography in where our waters flow (watersheds), as well as the diverse ecosystems that provide food and habitat for fish and wildlife. It showcases the value of our rich water resources and what youth and adults can do to make a difference.
“We hope that by viewing the Water|Ways exhibit and our local water story, individuals are empowered to take action for our water through small, impactful choices in their own lives,” states Lyn Crighton, executive director of The Watershed Foundation.
“This exhibit continues to be an important tool to educate the community on the value of our great local resource – our lakes and streams,” added Crighton.
Sponsors of the original project included Lake City Bank, NiSource Charitable Foundation, NIPSCO, Kosciusko County Community Foundation, Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams and ProWake Watersports.
If you would like information about hosting this exhibit, please contact Caitlin Yoder at The Watershed Foundation at Caitlin@WatershedFoundation.org or 574-834-3242.
