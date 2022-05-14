COLUMBIA CITY – Leadership Whitley County (LWC), a program of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), celebrated the graduation of LWC Class 22 recently.
Since 2001, more than 400 diverse participants have graduated from the LWC program. LWC is an eight-month experiential learning program designed to empower individuals to serve and become better leaders, engage individuals in the workplace and community, and connect them with resources to continue growing as leaders at home, in the workplace and in the community.
The program kicks off with a one-day retreat in September, and each month following until graduation in April, leadership, and personal development content on topics such as: conflict management, effective communication, Clifton strengths, community development and local government, personal mission, and more, are delivered through presentations, hands-on exercises and discussion from local and regional leaders and program alumni.
LWC Class 21 graduates included: Kelsey Combs, Restoration Medical Polymers; Eden Freeman, Columbia City High School Student; Kylie Fugett, Whitko High School Student; Jeff Kumfer, SRKM Architecture LLC; Kaylee Owens, Churubusco High School Student; Jacob Peterson, Reelcraft Industries; Katy Southern, Peabody Public Library; Grant St. Clair, Micropulse; Arik Straub, Ultra; Brooks Walker, Community Foundation of Whitley County; and Candice Woodruff, Fox Products.
Mayor Ryan Daniel was the keynote speaker for the evening. Mayor Daniel shared a thoughtful meaning of leadership and challenged the class to give of their talent, time, and treasure to be leaders in their community.
“It has been a privilege to get to know this group of individuals and to grow together during the past year. We appreciate the ongoing support from Whitley County and surrounding communities for this program. I’d like to extend a thank you to all of our session speakers who are professionals in their respective fields,” said Dale Buuck, Whitley EDC president
Special thanks to the Leadership Whitley County Class 21 Program Year Sponsors: Steel Dynamics, Impact CNC, Indiana Michigan Power, NIPSCO, and Northeastern REMC for their support. An extended appreciation for Micropulse Inc., and their ongoing support and growth of the LWC program through an extended content presentation at two separate sessions led by LWC alumni Baily Beinswanger and Chad Graves.
To get involved with LWC or to send a participant through Class 22, connect with LWC at lwc@whitleyedc.com or call 260.244.5506. Applications can be found online at whitleyedc.com.
