FORT WAYNE — Take a step back in time with a special event at the Old Fort on March 26, which will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The 9th Indiana Volunteer Infantry takes up winter garrison in the Old Fort. See the daily military routines, drill guard mount, and fatigue details. Check out the post sutler and see what the soldiers buy with their pay. Talk to the soldiers about life during this time. The Fort kitchen will be busy preparing rations for the troops, while the officers and NCO’s try to keep the men from getting into mischief during the long winter months. Learn about Civil War era military customs and decorum.
The Old Fort is located at 1201 Spy Run Ave. Parking is available at Headwaters Park, Lawton Park, and in the lot across from the Fort. Visitors should use the Rivergreenway Trail under the Spy Run bridge to access the Fort.
Admission is a freewill donation. To learn more, visit oldfortwayne.org, the HistoricFortWayne Facebook page or call (260)437-2836 for schedule updates and information.
Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages the Old Fort in Fort Wayne. Its goal is to educate the community about Historic Fort Wayne and its significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana. and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive programming. It is a 100% volunteer organization. Events are free to the public unless specifically noted. All programming is funded by private and corporate donations.
