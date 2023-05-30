COLUMBIA CITY — There’s something new that has come to Whitley County, only this time it connects with the past.
A new Downtown Historic Walking Tour allows visitors, friends, family and local residents to go back in time, and hear the stories and learn about the people that helped make the downtown Columbia City district what it is today.
Plans for this new tour began with Columbia City Connect. The purpose of this organization is to enhance the downtown district, promoting its local businesses and encouraging community involvement.
“I’m so thrilled to go on this tour and offer this to our community,” said Nikki Keister, Executive Director of Columbia City Connect.
The tour was officially launched with a special grand opening May 5, just before First Fridays. Community members gathered at the Whitley County Historical Museum.
The project is a collaboration, and made possible through grant dollars provided by Indiana Humanities and Indiana Landmarks. Information was gathered by the Whitley County Historical Museum staff, including Pam Koch’s book “Around the Square” which provides insight into each block and building in the downtown square. Excerpts were written by Doug Clark.
Those interested in taking the tour, must first download the Distrx app on their phone. Once done, look for Columbia City Connect. Click “Tours” and find the Downtown Historic Walking Tour. Leaders note you must make sure to allow the app to send notifications and ensure the audio is on. Once done, click “Take the Tour.”
This tour has nine stops, each in easy walking distance of downtown Columbia City. It begins at the home of Thomas Marshall, local lawyer who became governor of Indiana and then vice-president under Woodrow Wilson. His home is the site of the Historical Museum, located at 108 W. Jefferson St.
Each stop on the tour is marked by a large number sign on the sidewalk, which guides the visitor as to where they are at on the tour. Once at each stop, attendees can hear the story related to this spot.
Each audio clip was created in partnership with Columbia City high school and its radio students, who participate in the 91.5 The Eagle radio station.
From there, the tour goes to the corner of Van Buren and Main Streets. Here, the focus is on the buildings at 102 to 110 W. Van Buren streets. Visitors will learn more about the drug stores, banks, barber shops, restaurants and even theatre that once called these spots home.
The third stop on the tour focuses on the 110, 112 and 114 W. Van Buren Street addresses. Here the stories focus on the saloons, shoe store, bakery, groceries and shops that were here.
The fourth stop focuses on the Central Building on Van Buren, once home to a bank, opera house, restaurant and clothing store, among other businesses over the years.
Stop five is 126, 128 and 130 W. Van Buren Streets. Learn more about the daring bank robbery and shootout that took place in downtown Columbia City, along with the men and women who played a part in the history of this block of town.
From this spot, visitors will head to the courthouse square where stop six will focus on the Chauncey Street block, once home to a department store, the McDonald House and the famous Clugston Hotel.
The tour goes around the corner, where stop seven focuses on Market Street. This block is currently home to the Whitley County Jail, along with several other businesses. Its history also includes a cnady shop, motor sales company, attorney office, lumber yard and more.
The tour continues onto Main Street, where guests will hear the story of this block, which for many years has been the home of jewelry stores, dental parlors, physicians, banks, drug stores and more.
The last stop on the tour will focus on the history of the Whitley County Courthouse.
Each stop lasts approximately three to five minutes, and the entire tour can be completed in 45 minutes.
For more information about this tour and other projects and events, visit www.columbiacityconnect.com or follow Columbia City Connect on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.