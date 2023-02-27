Mary Colcord

COLUMBIA CITY — Occasionally, Peabody Public Library sees an Executive Director retire and a new one takes their place.

For more than 10 years, Mary Colcord was at the helm. During her tenure, she had many accomplishments such as increasing digital and online offerings, navigating affiliation with the state-wide Evergreen library network, and steering the library through COVID-19 restrictions.

