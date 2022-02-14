Up until the 1970s, there were two sets of railroad tracks that ran through South Whitley and Columbia City on its route from Chicago to the East Coast. When the rail line was abandoned, the tracks were removed, however remnants of its existence can still be seen in built-up embankments and the trestle that still stands over Spring Creek on the east side of South Whitley.
The railroad may be gone, but it had a long and illustrious life. Craig Berndt, a railroad historian, will be here at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 to share the story of the railway that started out as the Eel River Railroad. Berndt is a native of northeast Indiana and has been researching the area’s railroads for several decades. He has authored books about the electric interurban railroad that operated north of Fort Wayne and the trolley car line that operated between Angola and Lake James. He is currently working on two more books.
Those who come to the presentation are encouraged to bring photos and memories of South Whitley’s railroads to share with others.
Coming March 1 is a special March into Health event. Join us at 6 p.m. for a program that will help you to assess your risk for and prevent falls. There will also be free blood pressure checks and information from a variety of health-related sources.
Also in March, DIY at the Library is offering a diamond painting class. Cost of the class is $12 and is due with your registration. The class fee provides everything you need to get started on this fun way to create. The class meets on March 3 at 6 p.m.
For more information on any programs, contact the library at 723-5321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.