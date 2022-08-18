Indiana’s newest passport program is the Indiana Library Passport. More than 60 of Indiana’s 236 library districts are included in the Library Passport—including South Whitley Community Public Library.
Indiana’s passport program is a multi-faceted program designed to introduce Hoosiers and others to a wide variety of experiences that can be found in the state. Currently, 15 different passport experiences are available including a Taco Trail, Nature, Culinary, Sipping, Arts and Culture and of course Libraries.
Indiana’s libraries have many unique features. SWCPL was chosen for the program because of the Schultz Gem Collection which is housed in the library.
Theodore Schultz, a World War I veteran, served as a White House police officer after his discharge from the military. His career spanned the terms of four U.S. presidents. In 1951, Schultz began his hobby of collecting, cutting, polishing and engraving semi-precious stones from all over the world.
After his retirement he and his wife, Mildred, moved to her family’s farm near South Whitley. In 1990 Theodore Schultz donated $20,000 to the library enabling the library to expand its collection and provide a permanent home for Mr. Schultz’s collection of gems. There are many rare stones, such as Hovlandie (from Minnesota) and Chanoite (from Siberia). Most spectacular, perhaps, are the trays of Australian opals and lapis lazuli, and the picture agates are a favorite among visitors. While he claimed to be “just a rock polisher” his hobby was enjoyed at a professional level. Three of his stones are still housed at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
To get your Indiana Library Passport, go to visitIndiana.com and click on the Indiana Passport tab. Scroll to the Indiana Libraries link and click on Get Your Pass. You will receive a text or an email with a link to your passport. Check in weekly to be entered in a quarterly prize drawing. It’s free and it’s that easy.
Other than the Schultz gem collection you can become acquainted with Page Turner, the library cat at Bristol, view community art at the solar-powered Brown County library, visit a butterfly garden at the Kokomo library, learn about Indiana’s military history at the museum and library at Fort Harrison and more. In addition to specific collections, visitors can enjoy architecture of newer libraries and original Carnegie libraries. Nearby libraries included in the program are Huntington, North Manchester, Allen County, Noble County and Roanoke.
The Schultz Gem Collection is available for viewing anytime the library is open. Volunteer curators are available to talk about the gem collection. Call the library to make an appointment with one of the curators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.