SOUTH WHITLEY — A local church is not only getting a new face, but a new name as well.
Trinity Evangelical Church will be renamed Trinity Reformed Church. Church leaders said they had been considering the name change, acknowledging other churches in the area began with “Trinity Evangelical.”
They wanted to keep trinity in the name though, defining it as “the church worships Triune God, which links it to the historic church throughout the ages,” as it states on the church website (trinity-evangelical.org). Reformed refers to the following of practices brought down from the Protestant Reformation.
The church was first established in 2006 in Larwill, but now needs to grow. It will move to South Whitley, at the corner of East Market and North Maple streets. This was the former home of the Church of God.
This is a 7,100 square-foot structure that will offer the church more space, along with a fellowship hall, kitchen, five restrooms, offices for the pastor and secretary and handicap accessibility.
The name change and move will be finalized in January 2023. At that time, the church website will be renamed trinityreformed.us.
