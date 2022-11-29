TRC 02 Photo by Jason Fest.jpg

The new location of Trinity Reformed Church, located at the corner of East Market and North Maple streets in South Whitley.

 Contributed

SOUTH WHITLEY — A local church is not only getting a new face, but a new name as well.

Trinity Evangelical Church will be renamed Trinity Reformed Church. Church leaders said they had been considering the name change, acknowledging other churches in the area began with “Trinity Evangelical.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.