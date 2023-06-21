COLUMBIA CITY – One local company is giving back to the community to support programs and events in downtown Columbia City.
Morsches Builders Mart recently awarded $6,500 to Columbia City Connect, which will go to support its upcoming programs.
A press release from Columbia City Connect thanks Morsches Builders Mart for being an entertainment sponsor, saying the company “helps elevate and energize the entire community by helping bring beloved events like First Fridays, the Downtown History Tour and the Walk of Trees.”
Columbia City Connect Executive Director, Niki Keister said, “Morsches Builders Mart is a family company that has helped shape Columbia City. We are grateful for the continued involvement and support to fulfill our mission and help us showcase the best Columbia City has to offer.”
“Giving back to the community we live and work in is one of our highest priorities and we are proud to sponsor Columbia City Connect’s community building endeavors,” said Franz Morsches, President & CEO, Morsches Builders Mart.
Morsches Builders Mart has been located in Columbia City for many years. Its roots begin with the lumber business started by Simon J. Peabody, a prominent figure in the county. Ferdinand Morsches began working at the lumber yard in the 1880s. He eventually became vice president. After Peabody’s death in the 1930s, it was renamed the Morsches-Nowels Company, and later Morsches Lumber company. It continues to serve the Northeastern Indiana area.
Columbia City Connect’s next event is June 15 when the Third Thursday Alley Events kick off. Learn about upcoming events at www.facebook.com/ColumbiaCityConnect.
Columbia City Connect is an organization promoting the development of Columbia City’s downtown area. It works to support its businesses, promote and develop local events and support organizations that draw residents to the community. For more information, please visit, www.columbiacityconnect.com.
