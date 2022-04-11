INDIANAPOLIS – Area legislators recently announced the latest recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms that have been owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. The program, instituted in 1976, recognizes the impact these family farms have made to the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. Within the past 45 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
Represented by State Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington) and State Reps. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne), Dan Leonard (R-Huntington) and Craig Snow (R-Warsaw), three locally owned farms were honored at the Statehouse:
- The Detamore farm in Huntington County received a Centennial Award;
- The Sauers farm in Whitley County received a Sesquicentennial Award; and
- The Willcox-Stout farm in Wabash County received a Centennial Award.
"I want to personally thank and congratulate these families for their dedication to agriculture and helping develop our community through the years," Zay said. "Farmers are an integral part of our state, and it is an honor to have them in Senate District 17."
"One of the most difficult business models to sustain is farming because of the amount of variables," Judy said. "Being able to navigate them for 150 years really says something about the Sauers' commitment to their craft. I'd like to personally thank the Sauer family for their commitment and continued contributions to our community."
"Farming is such an ingrained part of Indiana life, and something that makes our state so very special," Leonard said. "Hoosier farmers just don't know the word 'quit' and farming is in their blood. They work hard so they have something to pass along to their families. Our communities are all better off because of their efforts."
"Farms enrich our communities with all they provide," Snow said. "Farming is a tough, but rewarding business. Managing to keep any business, let alone a farm, going for 100 years is quite impressive and deserves recognition. My hat's off to them for all they've accomplished."
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years respectively.
Two Hoosier Homestead award ceremonies are held each year – one at the Statehouse in April and one at the State Fair in August. To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead award, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.