4-H Donation cormany

The America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation was directed to the Whitley County 4-H program from the Bayer Fund on behalf of Cindy Cormany. Cindy Cormany selected the Whitley County 4-H program to receive this donation through the Grow Communities program. Pictured is Cindy Cormany and Todd Geiger, Whitley County Purdue Extension and 4-H Youth Development Educator

 Contributed

COLUMBIA CITY — There’s lots to celebrate in Whitley County, and thanks to a recent donation, Whitley County 4-H can celebrate the continuing of its education programs for local youth.

The donation of $5,000 was directed to the organization from the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities courtesy of local farmer Cindy Cormany.

