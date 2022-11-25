COLUMBIA CITY — There’s lots to celebrate in Whitley County, and thanks to a recent donation, Whitley County 4-H can celebrate the continuing of its education programs for local youth.
The donation of $5,000 was directed to the organization from the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities courtesy of local farmer Cindy Cormany.
“We would like to say thank you to Cindy for this amazing donation to our program,” said Todd Geiger, Whitley County 4-H Youth Development Educator. “These dollars will truly make an impact in our program and give us the ability to reach and make a difference in the lives of more youth in our county.”
The plan is to use those dollars to expand the robotics program.
“These dollars will make it possible for us to purchase more robotic kits and expand our reach with this program for middle school and high school youth,” said Geiger.
The Bayer Fund’s program has been operating for more than a decade, partnering with farmers to allocate money to their local programs and organizations that “contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs,” as detailed in a recent press release. Since its inception in 2010, the program has given out $65 million.
“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities has made a difference,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the areas of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education.”
Farmers interested in taking part in next year’s program can learn more about the process on the America’s Farmers website, www.americasfarmers.com.
