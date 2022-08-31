STERLING, IL – On August 29, 2022 at approximately 7:22 p.m., the Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a traffic crash on I-88 westbound near milepost 41.
The preliminary investigation revealed a commercial motor vehicle (truck, tractor and trailer) driven by Jeff R. Barker, 63 years-old, of South Whitley, Ind., was traveling westbound on I-88 near milepost 41 when the truck left the roadway, struck a tree and jack-knifed.
