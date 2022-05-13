ALBION – Area residents will soon be able to enjoy eco-friendly improvements to two area parks thanks in part to Noble REMC’s EnviroWatts grant program.
The program, which began distributing funds five years ago, aims to support environmental community projects each year with contributions from the co-op’s generous participating members.
This year, two worthwhile projects received funding to improve the local landscape, while also ensuring safe recreation for area residents:
Albion Parks Department was granted $2,000 to be used in the first phase of the department’s project to construct wetlands at Hidden Diamonds Park, which will help to create a new habitat for wildlife and provide better drainage for the property. This will be followed by plans to add more walking trails, a boardwalk and observation deck for residents to enjoy bird watching, walking or simply being in nature.
Churubusco Community Park received $1,000 to purchase solar-powered light poles for the park, focused on the Diamond 1/Scout Building parking lot and Oscar’s Playland near the main entrance. This will ensure a safer environment for those who use the park, as well as help the park to reduce its environmental impact by using solar energy.
The program is an example of how a few extra cents can go a long way.
When Noble REMC members sign up for EnviroWatts, they pay an additional one cent for their first 500 kilowatt-hours each month. Those pennies then go into a fund to be awarded annually to environmental improvement projects, such as the ones listed, but what’s more, that energy is then generated from renewable, environmentally preferred sources. Participating members are helping the local environment two-fold, and Noble REMC appreciates their generosity to our community.
If Noble REMC members wish to sign up for the program, they’re encouraged to call the Noble REMC office at 800-933-7362 or visit nobleremc.com/envirowatts and return a completed participation form.
Nonprofit organizations interested in applying for grant funding can also visit nobleremc.com/envirowatts for more information, as well as the grant application.
