Early this year, citizens of the world watched Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. Local citizens wondered what could be done? How could they help? Whitley County Country Quilter member, Deb Fitzsimmons, found an answer on the website of a favorite famous quilter, Bonnie Hunter. Bonnie designed a quilt top – Hearts of Hope, shared it for free on her quilting blog and encouraged quilters to spread the word to guilds and groups. Bonnie Hunter’s idea was to make Hearts of Hope quilts, raffle them off and send the proceeds to charities helping the people affected by the war in Ukraine.
So, the Whitley County Country Quilters decided to take action. In April, members gathered strips of yellow and blue fabric to sew together into squares and rectangles, a sew day was held in May for members to sew the pieces into blocks forming hearts, work continued at home by Becky Ousley in June to add the borders, Kathy Slater stitched the top, batting, and backing together in July, and then Becky finished it off with a binding in August. At the September meeting, guild members reviewed charities highly rated for their work helping Ukrainians. The guild voted to send raffle proceeds to UNICEF USA to help children affected by the war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.