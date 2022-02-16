FORT WAYNE — It is a special achievement to receive an award from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. After all, 483 students submitted original works for consideration. Only a select few received regional honors, and one of those is a Whitley County student.
Addison Reed, an eighth-grader at Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School, was one of 10 students to earn regional honors, the American Visions & Voices nomination. This designates her work as a best-in-show, and earned her a Gold Key award.
Reed is being recognized for her painting, which she titled “Uno.”
This recognition is being presented through the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and by the nonprofit alliance for Young Artists & Writers. This year marked the 99th scholastic art and writing awards, and marks it as one the longest running programs in the country. Works were considered from students in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.
“Over their long history, the Scholastic Awards have not only provided important opportunities, but proved an essential source of validation for so many creative teens. Whether or not the award recipients decide to pursue careers in the arts, their proven ability to innovate and express their unique perspectives in universal ways will carry them into their chosen fields. Each year, the museum staff, the jurors who select the awarded works, and our wider community are blown away by the creativity of our region’s teens and the educators who help nurture it,” said Alyssa Dumire, director of education at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
For Gold Key works of art and writing in the Awards’ 28 categories—including architecture, painting, flash fiction, poetry, printmaking, science fiction & fantasy, and more—the opportunities for recognition will continue when the works are considered for national honors, including a wealth of additional opportunities, such as scholarships, inclusion in the Scholastic Awards Traveling Exhibition, and in anthologies Best Teen Art and Best Teen Writing. Poets who win national awards are considered for the National Student Poets Program, the nation’s highest honor for young poets presenting original work. National awards will be announced on March 23, 2022.
For now, Reed’s art, as well as the other Gold Key recipients, will be on display in the Fort Wayne Museum of Art until April 9. An artist open house will be Sunday, Feb. 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow at 7:30 p.m., which can be viewed through the Fort Wayne Museum of Art Youtube Channel.
