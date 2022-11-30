COLUMBIA CITY — Human history is complex. It has highs and lows, and we continue to educate each generation about history to celebrate its successes, remember the people and places that got us to where we are today, but also to acknowledge the hard truths and ensure we do not repeat them.
This year, one local teacher was given special recognition for his work to educate his students on one of those complex times in history – World War II and the Holocaust.
Ryan Trieschman, a Columbia City High School social studies teachers, was selected as one of the five finalists for the Terry Fear Holocaust Educator in Action Award.
This is a new recognition, created this year. This award is presented by CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center and “seeks to identify, support, and celebrate educators who live and teach in a way that honors the life and work of Terry Fear.”
Fear was an educator for 35 years, and was a member of the CANDLES Board of Directors. The museum is located in Terre Haute. Nominations can be made by anyone for a particular teacher who “teaches a Holocaust unit that results in a project, assignment or presentation or works beyond the classroom to spread education; seeks opportunities to improve the world; and supports students’ understanding of the Holocaust using best practices” as highlighted on the CANDLES website (candlesholocaustmuseum.org).
Trieschman was one of those educators selected this year that met those requirements.
“I am very honored to be selected as a finalist for the Terry Fear Holocaust Educator in Action Award. It’s very validating to be selected from amongst your peers for the work that you are doing in the classroom,” he said.
Trieschman said he takes between three and four weeks to teach a unit on the rise of totalitarian governments, which includes World War II and the Holocaust.
“That time period for me is very interesting and so complex that I tend to spend a good deal of time teaching about it in my classroom,” Trieschman said.
More than that, remembering the Holocaust is important to remember, with Trieschman saying, “Holocaust education in particular is so imperative because we must learn and remember the brutality of unchecked power.”
He adds, “Like World War II veterans, Holocaust survivors are becoming fewer and fewer everyday– but their stories must be told and remembered. I want my students to remember that the survivors and those that perished at the hands of the Nazis were ordinary people whose neighbors allowed evil to happen in their community.”
Trieschman received his award Oct. 22 at the Indiana Historical Society. He has been in education for 15 years and is also the Boys Track and Field Head Coach. He is also an Eagle Scout and veteran of the army. He lives in Warsaw with his wife Abby and their two sons.
