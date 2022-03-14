COLUMBIA CITY — This year National History Day is working with the Rhode Island Historical Society, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary. As part of that celebration the groups are hosting a Revolutionary Ideals program.
This will take place in Providence, R.I. and 30 teachers from across the country have been selected to take part this summer. While some teachers are coming from Maine, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, California and other places, two of these teachers are from Indiana. One of these is Alan Birkemeier, a teacher at Central Middle School in Columbus. The other is Kristin Rentschler, a history teacher at Columbia City High School.
The purpose of the program is to study the American Revolution with fellow peers, and collaborating on projects, lessons, events, etc.
“I have always found these programs through NHD that I have been blessed to be a part of to be my greatest professional development opportunities in my 20-plus years teaching,” said Rentschler. “I look forward to being a student again and using what I learn to grow as a teacher.”
Rentschler and the other 29 teachers will begin their study July 10, and the program will last until July 17. This is for the site-specific work they will engage in. The program as a whole will be six months, and in that time teachers will “learn about and research the context of the ideals behind the American Revolution and Early Republic,” as explained in a recent press release. From these discussions, Rentschler and her fellow colleagues will create lesson plans around this time period, and these lessons will be submitted for a future National History Day publication.
“We have four major units we will study ahead of time through primary sources and some critically acclaimed books,” shared Rentschler. “Then we head out to Rhode Island for a week to study and research in their museums. We conclude with taking what we have learned in a micro level and applying it on a larger scale as well look at the Revolutionary ideals of our nation.”
“As we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, we know that teachers and their students, as well as our many cultural institution partners are reflecting upon the ideals of the founders of America,” Executive Director Cathy Gorn reported in a press release from the NHD. “These were great thinkers, yet it was a political, legal and philosophical system that overlooked and excluded many. We are looking to recover the histories of all who contributed to this requisite period in American history.”
“The program will definitely be a chance for me to grow as my main academic focuses usually revolve around the time period between World War I through the Cold War,” said Rentschler. “This program is an in-depth case study of Rhode Island the demonstrates so many of the key ideas of our democracy including freedom of religion, local self-government, liberty, patriotism and a willingness to build yourself up from the bottom.”
The Revolutionary Ideals program is one part of the National History Day’s programs as part of its “A More Perfect Union” initiative. It is being funded by Tom Lauer. For more information about NHD and the Revolutionary Ideals program visit nhd.org.
