COLUMBIA CITY — In May this year the Whitley County 4-H hosted its banquet. During this banquet awards and scholarships are presented to local students.
Awards are named after influential community members, the first of which is the B.V. Widney award. Each year this goes to a student in grades 6-9. The recipient is chosen half based on their record of achievement, and also how they answer a selection of questions presented to them. This year the award was presented to Abby Heuer.
The Jim Teghtmeyer Memorial Award is presented to a senior based on their community service work. It takes into account projects in 4-H, as well as community services through other organizations and activities. This year's recipient was Hannah Weirick.
Scholarships are also presented during the banquet, one of which being the Lester & Joy Worrick Scholarship. This is presented to a 10-year 4-H member that intends to pursue a degree in education. The $500 scholarship this year went to Danielle Schuman and Hannah Weirick.
The Helping Hands 4-H Endowment Fund Scholarship is $500 and goes to a senior planning on attending some sort of education program after high school. This year the award also went to Hannah Weirick.
The Farm Bureau 4-H Tenure Award goes to two 4-Hers that have what is considered the best record during their membership. Danielle Schuman and Hannah Weirick both received these awards.
Several students were named recipients of the Hester Adams Memorial Scholarship. This award is given to a 4-H member in their sophomore year or above. Recipients are chosen based on their record of achievement, their performance in an interview, their resume and response in a written essay. Two recipients receive $500, while two more received $250 and two others received $100 scholarships.
Winners of the award this year were Megan Heuer and Jackson Geiger. Ambassadors recipients were Greta Minthron and Shealyn Stoppenhagen. Honoree recipients were Jacob Westerberg and Matthew Hoskins.
