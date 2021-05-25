Beginning Saturday, May 29, the Russel & Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center will be open daily from 12 p.m. through 7 p.m., with the exception of Sunday's which will have the hours of 12 p.m. through 5 p.m. The official season runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor day weekend. See the attached image for additional details regarding the membership prices.
Be sure to enjoy all they have to offer and more, from the fun water slides and kiddie area to the intense vortex pool and water playground. Whatever your summer fun entails, the Aquatics Center is going to be the hit of the summer. Don't forget to swing by the concession stand to pick up their newest ice cream treat offered, Dippin Dots!
