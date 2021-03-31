COLUMBIA CITY—The Columbia City Police Department received reports this morning that a man with a gun was seen outside of City Hall.  Units responded immediately and the man was taken into custody. He was questioned and then taken to the hospital for observation.  A gun was recovered at the scene.

