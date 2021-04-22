featured popular
Celebrate Earth Day with Peabody Public Library
Join Peabody Public Library on Thursday, April 22nd, from 4-6 PM to celebrate Earth Day.
Meet us out back by the wetlands where we will be handing out free bare root tree seedlings. We will have red oak, silver maple, sycamore, and white pine available while supplies last.
Our trees come from the Indiana DNR Division of Forestry's Nursery program, which operates under the mission to "grow and distribute to Indiana landowners high quality plant materials for conservation plantings. Conservation plantings include plantings for timber, windbreaks, wildlife food and habitat, watershed and soil protection, reclamation and education."
The celebration includes bubbles, sidewalk chalk, and music for the kids.
